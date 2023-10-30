Notification Settings

Unai Emery: Moussa Diaby’s Aston Villa best is yet to come

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Unai Emery believes the best is still to come from Moussa Diaby after the forward helped inspire rampant Villa to a 12th consecutive home Premier League win.

Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby (left) celebrates
Diaby, the club’s £43million record signing, netted for the first time in more than two months as Villa cruised to a 3-1 win over Luton Town to remain fifth in the table. Emery believes the France international is still adapting to the English game after joining from Bayer Leverkusen and has more room to grow.

He said: “The adaptation is a long time. The adaptation of his team-mates, in our idea, our demands is being long and needs time.

“The process is being on time and we are working with him collectively and individually, the position he can connect between (Ollie) Watkins and him. That is a process building and we have to take our time.”

Skipper John McGinn was also on the mark, with opposite number Tom Lockyer then putting through his own net before the visitors got on the scoresheet through a late Emi Martinez own goal.

Emery added: “There is still more to do. I want to create a great atmosphere with our supporters, even more than now.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

