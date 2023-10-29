Aston Villa 3 Luton 1 - Report

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates

Skipper John McGinn opened the scoring before Moussa Diaby doubled the advantage early in the second half.

Diaby then saw visiting captain Tom Lockyer turn his shot into his own net to put the result beyond any doubt.

Luton, who rarely threatened, were gifted a consolation through an Emi Martinez own goal after Ezri Konsa headed against his own bar.

Analysis

That was the one blot on another excellent afternoon for Villa, who have won seven of their first 10 Premier League matches.

This win guarantees they will end the weekend no lower than fifth in the table, with results elsewhere opening up a five-point gap to sixth-placed Newcastle.

Luton arrived with just one win to their name and Villa caused more problems for themselves than the visitors did in 90 minutes, in a game which was otherwise about as comfortable as it gets in the Premier League.

Villa have now scored 20 goals in five home league matches this season. The past week has seen them net 11 in three games with this win following up back-to-back 4-1 victories over West Ham and Alkmaar. Only poor finishing and fine goalkeeping prevented them from scoring even more here.

While boss Unai Emery has tended to tinker in midweek, his policy in the Premier League has been if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it and so Villa revered to the XI which has started the previous Sunday’s 4-1 win against West Ham.

It almost reaped dividends within four minutes when Diaby crossed, Ollie Watkins flicked the ball up and Nicolo Zaniolo side footed a yard or so wide of the post.

Villa went close again when Matty Cash, who looked suspiciously offside, latched on to Konsa’s ball over the top and crossed for an unmarked Watkins. A ninth goal of the season looked a certainty but somehow Thomas Kaminski was able to save and claw the loose ball from danger.

Still, an opener looked only a matter of time and duly arrived in the 17th minute. Issa Kabore brought down Lucas Digne on the left and though Douglas Luiz’s free-kick delivery to an unmarked McGinn did not allow a first time strike, the skipper turned the ball from his left foot to right before firing home into the bottom corner.

Villa were immediately on the attack again from the restart but a Digne cross just eluded Watkins before Kaminski again saved impressively, this time from Zaniolo.

The Italy international was then booked for pulling back Kabore and having cut a slightly frustrated figure, was replaced by Leon Bailey at the break.

It took Bailey fewer than four minutes to make an impact. Battling with Alfie Doughty at the far post, he got just enough on Lucas Digne’s delivery to nod it back into the path of Diaby. A drilled first-time finish into the bottom corner earned the record signing his first goal since August 27.

Diaby would had a second just past the hour mark his poked effort beyond Kaminski, after racing on to Kamara’s ball over the top, was turned into the net by Lockyer after the Luton skipper got his feet in a tangle.

Villa might have added more but Bailey shot wide before McGinn missed his kick when presented with a glorious chance.

With seven minutes remaning, the easiest clean sheet of Martinez’s career went begging when Konsa got his header wrong and the ball struck the bar and the keeper before ending up in the back of the net.

There was almost more calamity in stoppage time when Leander Dendoncker was caught on the ball but Elijah Adebayo saw his shot blocked.

Key Moments

17 GOAL John McGinn breaks the deadlock for Villa, firing home after a well-worked free kick routine.

49 GOAL Moussa Diaby doubles Villa’s lead, drilling home from 10 yards out after Leon Bailey nods Lucas Digne’s cross into his path.

62 GOAL Villa make it three. Kamara lofts a ball over the top, Diaby pokes the ball past Kaminksi and Tom Lockyer can only turn it into his own net.

83 GOAL Luton have a consolation courtesy of an Emi Martinez own goal, after Ezri Konsa sends a header off his own bar.

Teams

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Cash (Carlos 79), Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Kamara (Tielemans 79), Luiz (Dendoncker 90), Zaniolo (Bailey HT), Diaby (Traore 90), Watkins Subs not used: Chambers, Lenglet, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk).