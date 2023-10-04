Aston Villa missing injured trio

Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby

Kamara and record signing Diaby are both struggling with knocks sustained late in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Brighton.

Ramsey, meanwhile, is being assessed after complaining of pain following his substitute appearance in that match.

The 22-year-old netted his first goal since returning from a broken foot in the rout of the Seagulls and the setback is a concern for Villa boss Unai Emery. It would also appear to have ended any chance of Ramsey receiving a maiden England call-up when Gareth Southgate announced his latest squad on Thursday.

“We are again trying to check him (Ramsey) because he is not available for Thursday,” said Emery.

“He has some pain, after the match he played on Saturday. He felt something against Chelsea, so we are checking him. We are going to wait for the analysis of the doctor.”

In better news, Villa could welcome back Leon Bailey for the visit of Mostar, though the winger will undergo a late fitness test.