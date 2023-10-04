Notification Settings

Aston Villa missing injured trio

By Matt Maher

Villa will be without Moussa Diaby, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey for Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against Zrinjski Mostar.

Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby

Kamara and record signing Diaby are both struggling with knocks sustained late in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Brighton.

Ramsey, meanwhile, is being assessed after complaining of pain following his substitute appearance in that match.

The 22-year-old netted his first goal since returning from a broken foot in the rout of the Seagulls and the setback is a concern for Villa boss Unai Emery. It would also appear to have ended any chance of Ramsey receiving a maiden England call-up when Gareth Southgate announced his latest squad on Thursday.

“We are again trying to check him (Ramsey) because he is not available for Thursday,” said Emery.

“He has some pain, after the match he played on Saturday. He felt something against Chelsea, so we are checking him. We are going to wait for the analysis of the doctor.”

In better news, Villa could welcome back Leon Bailey for the visit of Mostar, though the winger will undergo a late fitness test.

Villa head into their second Group E fixture looking to bounce back from their opening night defeat at Legia Warsaw.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

