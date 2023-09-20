Aston Villa boss Unai Emery targeting century of European wins

The four-time Europa League winner is one away from clocking up 100 victories but while admitting the milestone is special, his primary aim remains delivering silverware to Villa Park.
Unai Emery is targeting a “new chapter” for Villa as the boss looks to secure a century of European wins at Legia Warsaw on Thursday.
