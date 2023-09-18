Notification Settings

Douglas Luiz salutes Aston Villa fans

By Matt Maher

Douglas Luiz saluted Villa’s supporters for helping inspire Saturday’s thrilling late comeback to beat Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates
Villa scored three times in the closing stages as they came from a goal down to secure their 10th consecutive home win in all competitions.

Luiz, who scored from the penalty spot to become the first Villa player since Gareth Barry in 2006 to net in four straight league matches at Villa Park, said: “The atmosphere here is crazy for us, on the pitch we’re feeling this.

“The fans push us and we can see in the game here, the last 10 minutes we scored three goals and everyone is happy.”

On equalling Barry’s mark, he added: “I saw the news before the game. That I can score in the game, I’m so happy for this. I need to continue training so hard.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

