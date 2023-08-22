Notification Settings

Burnley unveil Aaron Ramsey with 'Barbie' video

By Nathan Judah

Aston Villa have sold Aaron Ramsey to Burnley for an undisclosed fee

The midfielder's move to Turf Moor was announced via a special 'Barbie' themed movie video with Ramsey appearing at the end of the clip, saying 'Hi Burnley, I mean Barbie!'

A graduate of the Villa academy, Ramsey has signed a five-year deal at the Clarets and will go straight into the matchday squad for their home clash against his former club on Sunday.

"I’m absolutely buzzing. I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I’m really happy it’s all officially done now. I can’t wait to get started," said the 20-year-old.

"I can’t wipe my smile off my face. When you come to a new club you want the lads to welcome you in and everyone here has done that straight away. It’s been really easy to settle, everyone has been amazing."

