Leicester City to demand £40m for Aston Villa target Harvey Barnes

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes

Barnes is a target for Villa this summer, but has also attracted interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham.

Leicester are looking to fund a complete squad rebuild via the sale of players.

James Maddison’s departure to Tottenham for £40m helped facilitate deals for Conor Coady and Harry Winks for a combined £17.5m.

And reports suggest the Foxes are hopeful of demanding a similar fee for Barnes.

The Leicester academy graduate scored 13 goals in 34 outings in the Premier League last term.

Villa have already secured the signature of Youri Tielemans, who joined the club after his contract at Leicester expired on July 1.

Meanwhile, Villa have been cleared by UEFA to compete in Europe in the coming season after “significant changes” were made to comply with multi-club ownership rules.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had opened proceedings against Villa and Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule. However, UEFA said the CFCB has now accepted the clubs’ admission to European competition.

It found that, as of Friday, neither club, either directly or indirectly, held or dealt in securities or shares of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition, or is a member of any other club.

It found in these cases no one had any power whatsoever or is simultaneously involved, directly or indirectly, in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration or sporting performance of more than one club, and that no one had control or decisive influence over more than one club in a UEFA club competition.