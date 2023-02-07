Philippe Coutinho wants to stay at Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho rues a missed chance

Reports yesterday claimed they are hoping to sign the 30-year-old on loan before the Turkish transfer window closes tomorrow.

But Coutinho previously dismissed suggestions of a possible return to Brazil by expressing his commitment to Villa and the players feelings are not thought to have changed.

Villa would also be reluctant to lose another forward player having sold top scorer Danny Ings to West Ham during the January window, a stance which could only change if they were offered a fee close to the £17.2million they paid Barcelona for Coutinho last summer.