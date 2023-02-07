Notification Settings

Philippe Coutinho wants to stay at Aston Villa

By Matt Maher

Philippe Coutinho is expected to remain at Villa despite interest from Galatasaray in the playmaker.

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho rues a missed chance
Reports yesterday claimed they are hoping to sign the 30-year-old on loan before the Turkish transfer window closes tomorrow.

But Coutinho previously dismissed suggestions of a possible return to Brazil by expressing his commitment to Villa and the players feelings are not thought to have changed.

Villa would also be reluctant to lose another forward player having sold top scorer Danny Ings to West Ham during the January window, a stance which could only change if they were offered a fee close to the £17.2million they paid Barcelona for Coutinho last summer.

Coutinho, yet to score since making the move, has not started a Premier League match under Unai Emery but has appeared regularly as a substitute since recovering from injury in late December.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

