Unai Emery says winning alone not enough for Aston Villa as he demands more consistency

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Demanding boss Unai Emery has warned Villa’s players winning alone isn’t enough as he calls for more consistency in their performance.

Aston Villa manager Unai
Villa have won five out of seven Premier League matches since Emery replaced Steven Gerrard but the Spaniard believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“In football if you relax you are going to get beaten,” he said. “It is very important to continue improving, continue pushing and to continue remembering.

“Sometimes you do something good but then can’t do it again. If you are not remembering, maybe you won’t do well the next match.

“I want to improve, trying to play for 90 minutes, being consistent offensively and defensively and trying to show our best performance individually. That is our challenge.”

Villa have won all three league matches away from home under Emery but speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Leicester, the new boss admitted performances at home had sometimes left him disappointed.

“At home we are not being consistent. We won against Manchester United, lost against Liverpool and drew with Wolves. It is not very bad but not very good either.

“Against Leeds, we got the three points but didn’t deserve it, that is the reality. We needed our goalkeeper and to be clinical.

“We want to play with more control of possession and positioning, trying to be focused, recovering the ball as soon as possible. That is the big challenge to improve.”

