Aston Villa seal £18m Jhon Durán deal

By Russell YoullAston VillaPublished: Comments

New signing Jhon Duran got a spine-tingling welcome to Villa Park – with a big screen message from countryman and former Holte End hero Juan Pablo Angel.

Jhon Duran receives video message from Juan Pablo Ángel at Villa park (credit AVFC TV)

Duran, who moves from MLS club Chicago Fire for a fee that could rise to £18million, had the deal finalised following the granting of a work permit.

And the19-year-old was welcomed to Villa Park by fellow Colombian and claret and blue hero Juan Pablo Angel who sent a message in Spanish which was replayed over the Villa Park big screen.

In it, Angel – who scored 44 goals in 175 games over six years for Villa after a £12m move from River Plate in 2001 – tells the youngster who is sat in the Holte End: “Jhon, my brother. It an enormous pleasure of mine to welcome you to your new home. There, where you’re sitting right now, in the Holte End, I have made some of the best memories of my career.

“Every time I scored a goal, I saw the expression of happiness of each and every one of the fans.

“We, the fans of Aston Villa, like all the players who have some class. But we love those who play with passion with tenacity, those who would bestow their last drop of sweat for this club.

“You have all the technical qualities of a footballer to create a great legacy. Not only at the club but the league you’ve just entered.”

And he adds: “Welcome home, my brother, here at Villa Park. Up the Villa!”

Duran will become Villa’s second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of left-back Alex Moreno in a £13m deal from Real Betis.

Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has also been targeted by boss Unai Emery, though Villa are still yet to make a formal approach.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

