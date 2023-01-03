Unai Emery facing midfield uncertainty for Wolves clash

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spaniard claimed his third win in four Premier League matches after naming an unchanged line-up for Sunday’s 2-0 victory at Tottenham but is unlikely to have the same luxury for his first West Midlands derby.

Captain John McGinn is a major doubt with a hamstring injury while Douglas Luiz, another of their best performers in north London, is also being assessed after being forced off late on.

The situation is complicated further by uncertainty over the status Leander Dendoncker, who was not involved at Tottenham and would, if fit, be among the first in line to deputise for either player.

In more positive news, Jacob Ramsey is close to making a return following a hamstring injury, though the 21-year-old would only be ready for a place on the bench should he be passed fit to feature on Wednesday.

The midfield shortage could mean a rare chance for either Marvelous Nakamba or Morgan Sanson, though both are well down the pecking order and have been linked with January moves.

Instead, Calum Chambers is a more likely option to replace Luiz should the Brazilian not be able to continue his burgeoning partnership with Boubacar Kamara. Chambers is known to Emery from his time at Arsenal and was brought on to play in midfield during the closing stages of the win at Spurs in place of Luiz.

McGinn has operated on the right of midfield, with licence to drift inside when Villa are in possessoin, since replacing Ramsey in the line-up.

It is possible Emery will hand Philippe Coutinho a first Premier League start since October, or drop Leon Bailey into a deeper role, should the Scot be ruled out. Matty Cash, who has experience of playing centrally from his time at Nottingham Forest, is another serious option after impressing in a more advanced role off the bench at Spurs, as is Ashley Young, Emery’s preferred option at right-back since the Premier League’s resumption.

One expected change is the return of World Cup winner Emi Martinez in goal. The Argentina international was kept on the bench at Tottenham having trained just twice since his return from South America but while understudy Robin Olsen kept a first clean sheet and earned praise from Emery, the head coach made sure to point out Martinez remains very much the club’s No.1.

Emery is confident the 30-year-old's focus is now fully on Villa after perhaps the most emotional fortnight of his life.

Speaking after the win at Spurs, the boss said: “He has a very good start with us in the squad (since his return), travelling with us in the squad, he trained two days, Friday and Saturday. On Monday he will be again involved in the session with the team.