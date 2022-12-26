Aston Villa v Liverpool - Match preview

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho (centre left) and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Coutinho is yet to feature under Emery after suffering a quad injury in one of the Spaniard’s first training sessions after replacing Steven Gerrard but is expected to be in Villa’s squad when they restart the season against the Reds.

The 30-year-old has not registered a goal or assist since joining in a £17.2million move from Barcelona last summer and his miserable start to the campaign had prompted suggestions of a possible January exit.

But Emery has been impressed by Coutinho’s performances in training and believes he can have a big part to play as Villa look to challenge in the top half of the Premier League over the second half of the season.

The boss said: “Coutinho had two or three training sessions when I arrived here. He trained very good, he was very excited to try to show me and show us his best qualities.

“The injury was in a bad moment for everybody, for him, for the club, for the team. Now, he is training every day and I am seeing him really training well.

“I expect of him the best Coutinho possible. It is a special match playing against Liverpool and I think he is going to be in the squad. He is not ready to play 90 minutes, but I am looking forward to seeing him on the pitch, in the matches and with his quality he can help us a lot.”

Emery enjoyed an impressive start to his Villa reign before the season paused for the World Cup, winning both of his Premier League matches at the helm, either side of a Carabao Cup exit at Manchester United.

The victories moved Villa away from the relegation zone and up to 12th in the table, within striking distance of the top half.

Yet with Liverpool’s visit followed by a trip to Tottenham on New Year’s Day, Emery has warned there remains plenty of work still to be done.

He said: “You have to remember how we finished the three matches we played before the World Cup.

“We won two and lost one and were very competitive in all those matches. The focus has been on how we can improve and be better – first, being competitive

“We are at home in front of our supporters against Liverpool, then we are away to Tottenham. We have to be aware about how we can improve.

“I will be so demanding of myself, the club and the player.

“What we did before the World Cup is not enough for us and I want us to improve as soon as possible.”

Villa will be without Jacob Ramsey due to a hamstring injury sustained earlier this month, though the 21-year-old could return against Tottenham.