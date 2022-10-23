Aston Villa 4 Brentford 0 - Report

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (not pictured) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Interim boss Danks made a huge statement before kick-off leaving out two of Steven Gerrard's regulars, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey.

And his decision paid dividends after a crazy first 14 minutes, ending with Villa racing into an astonishing three-goal lead.

The hosts, who had scored just three goals in their last six matches under Steven Gerrard, seemed to be loving life under their caretaker boss.

Leon Bailey got the first when he converted Douglas Luiz's low cross, he then provided the second, when he crossed for Danny Ings to slot home.

And the third came from the spot when Mings was fouled, and Ings converted for his second of the afternoon.

Villa dominated the game having 19 efforts on goal, 11 of them being on target.

They added a fourth in the second half when Ollie Watkins got on the score sheet, with the visitors offering little threat.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Villa, so it was a much-needed win and performance in front of the home crowd.

Report

John McGinn, who had started every league game for Villa before the visit of Brentford, was left out of the starting XI by Danks.

As was Jacob Ramsey, another of Gerrard's favourites, also making do with a place on the bench.

Even though Villa's position before the game was perilous, sitting in 17th place in the Premier League table, it was a free hit for the caretaker boss.

Danks awarded Emiliano Martinez the captaincy for the game, and it was the first time Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey, who signed for a combined total of £83 million in 2021, had started a Premier League match together due to injuries and selection.

Matty Cash returned to the starting lineup and the back four alongside Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Ashley Young.

Leander Dendoncker and Douglas Luiz played at the base of midfield with Buendia just in front of them.

And the front three remained the same as at Craven Cottage, Bailey, Ings and Ollie Watkins.

According to reports, the Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, is admired by the hierarchy at Villa, and he has been linked with the vacant role at Villa Park.

They could not have gotten off to a better start, taking the lead inside the first two minutes.

Villa worked a corner well, and Luiz got to the byline, pulling it back before Bailey smashed it home past David Raya.

And moments later - it was 2-0.

Bailey this time the provider, after he was played in by Young, he squared it to Ings, who had the simple task of finishing it off.

A Villa side, who had only scored seven Premier League goals in 11 games before the clash, then found themselves 3-0 up inside 14 minutes.

A moment of madness from Kristoffer Ajer in the Brentford penalty area, as he pulled down Mings, and referee Darren England pointed to the penalty spot.

Danny Ings had the responsibility of taking the kick, and he smashed it past Raya for his second of the game.

The game was quieter from then onwards after a frantic opening 20 minutes, Brentford did threaten on rare occasions.

A brilliant pass from Ivan Toney found Mbeumo in the box, but the Villa skipper came out and made an important save.

In truth, the Bees could not have complained if they were five or six down at the break.

Luiz hit the bar directly from a corner, and Raya was forced into smart stops to deny Watkins and Cash all in the move.

Villa won the second balls, looking bang up for the clash, and the visitors were abject.

It was the first time Ings, Buendia and Bailey, who signed for a combined total of £83 million in 2021, had started a Premier League match together due to injuries and selection.

It was a quiet opening 15 minutes into the second half.

But just before the hour mark Ollie Watkins got into the act.

Bailey got away down the left, he crossed to the back post to Watkins. After two failed attempts being saved by Raya and the post, eventually, he bundled it into the net.

The visitors' day went from bad to worse when Mbeumo missed a sitter from two yards out after Martinez had pushed the ball into a dangerous area.

McGinn, Ramsey and Coutinho were introduced to the action, and even though the Bees were marginally better in the second period, the game was well and truly over.

Teams

Villa: Martinez, Cash (Chambers 80mins), Mings, Konsa, Young, Luiz, Dendoncker (McGinn 62mins), Bailey (Coutinho 70mins), Buendia (Ramsey 70mins), Watkins (Archer 70mins), Ings. #avfc

Subs: Olsen, McGinn, Sanson, Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Coutinho, Archer, Ramsey.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen (Baptiste 77mins), Zanka, Onyeka (Dasilva 45mins), Toney, Mbeumo (Wissa 62mins), Ajer, Janelt (Damsgaard 62mins), Roerslev (Canos 45mins).

Subs: Cox, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Mee, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Crama.