Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steven Gerrard aims to silence Aston Villa critics

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard vowed to win over the boo boys after defeat to Chelsea increased the heat on the Villa boss.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Villa were beaten 2-0 despite a much-improved performance as Mason Mount profited from errors by Tyrone Mings and Emi Martinez.

Gerrard was booed off the pitch by a section of supporters, while some fans in the Holte End joined in with chants from Chelsea fans claiming he would be “sacked in the morning”.

The boss said: “You can understand the frustration because they have seen their team perform really well for an hour but not score any goals.

“I heard a group singing from the Holte End. It is what it is. I have to do everything I can to try and change the way they feel at the moment.”

Villa return to action away at Fulham on Thursday.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News