Steven Gerrard aims to silence Aston Villa critics

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Villa were beaten 2-0 despite a much-improved performance as Mason Mount profited from errors by Tyrone Mings and Emi Martinez.

Gerrard was booed off the pitch by a section of supporters, while some fans in the Holte End joined in with chants from Chelsea fans claiming he would be “sacked in the morning”.

The boss said: “You can understand the frustration because they have seen their team perform really well for an hour but not score any goals.

“I heard a group singing from the Holte End. It is what it is. I have to do everything I can to try and change the way they feel at the moment.”