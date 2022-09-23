Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara set for two months out with knee injury

Boubacar Kamara

The 22-year-old was forced off late in the first half of last week’s 1-0 win over Southampton and reports in France claim scans have revealed ligament damage.

Kamara was one of Steven Gerrard’s key summer signings, arriving on a free transfer from Marseille but is unlikely to be available to the Villa boss until the Premier League resumes after Qatar 2022.

The injury is a hugely disappointing blow for the player, who made his senior France debut earlier this year and still harboured hopes of forcing his way into Didier Deschamps’ tournament squad.

But it is arguably more serious for Gerrard, who had already lost £26million summer signing Diego Carlos to a ruptured Achilles.

Villa also have concerns over Lucas Digne after the left-back withdrew from the France squad with what is feared to be a stress fracture of his right ankle.

Gerrard will be able to call on either Ludwig Augustinsson or Ashley Young to deputise, though the latter has recently been required at right-back in place of Matty Cash, another injury absentee.

Douglas Luiz is favourite to replace Kamara in the line-up for next weekend’s trip to Leeds, though the latest injury could offer either Marvelous Nakamba or Morgan Sanson a route back into the manager’s plans, after both failed to secure moves away during the summer. Gerrard also has Leander Dendoncker, the deadline day signing from Wolves, as another midfield option.