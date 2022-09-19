Aston Villa sweat on Boubacar Kamara fitness

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Kamara was forced off late in the first half of Friday’s 1-0 win over Southampton and boss Steven Gerrard admitted some concern at the issue.

The France international was a key summer signing for Gerrard when he joined as a free agent from Marseille. Villa have already lost £26million buy Diego Carlos for a large chunk of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Gerrard said: “I’m worried about it. It seems every time we get a win it comes at a cost. I am worried.”

Match-winner Jacob Ramsey, meanwhile, claims thoughts of a late push for England’s World Cup squad are not on his mind as he concentrates on rediscovering top form for Villa.

The under-21 international opened his account for the season by netting the only goal in a victory over the Saints which eased the pressure on Gerrard and his team.

Ramsey’s stellar performances last term saw him crowned players’ player of the season and saw him touted for a senior Three Lions call-up.

But with Qatar 2022 now just two months away, the midfielder insists his focus is purely on club form after what he admits has been a disappointing start to the campaign both from an individual and team perspective.

“The end of last season when I went on a decent run of goals there were a few shouts about the seniors,” he said.