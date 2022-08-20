Steven Gerrard insists Aston Villa won't stand in Morgan Sanson's way if 'something lands'

The midfielder has not featured in the matchday squads for the opening two games of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Besiktas.
Now, Gerrard says the club will not prevent him from leaving if the right moves comes along. He said: “Morgan’s been very professional, he’s been calm, he’s been training well but, at the same time, he’s frustrated with his game time. I respect that, I understand that so, if something lands for Morgan that he wants to pursue, we won’t stand in his way. At the same time, he’s training well and is pushing to be back in the frame. The window’s still open, there’s still 10/11 days so there’s a possibility we could look slightly different come the end of the window.”
When asked if fringe players Frederic Guilbert and Bertrand Traore are close to leaving, Gerrard added: “There’s a few things brewing in the background and a few plates spinning. We’re close on one or two different things but I can’t say where and who.
“At the same time, I don’t want to say nothing’s going to happen then you see something break in the next couple of days so I’ll sit on the fence.”