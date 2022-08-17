Aston Villa loan search to replace Diego Carlos

Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon

The £26million defender is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles sustained in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton.

His loss for what could effectively be the entire season is a serious blow to Steven Gerrard and will alter Villa’s approach to the remainder of the transfer window.

Gerrard still has Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Calum Chambers to call on at centre half, while midfield signing Boubacar Kamara can deputise in the position if required.