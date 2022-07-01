Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kortney Hause to miss Aston Villa pre-season following knee surgery

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa are likely to start the Premier League season with just three fit senior centre-backs after Kortney Hause underwent knee surgery.

Kortney Hause.
Kortney Hause.

The 26-year-old will miss between four to six weeks following a minor operation on his right knee.

With Ezri Konsa still recovering from his own knee injury and not expected back until late August at the earliest, it means Villa will enter pre-season with Calum Chambers, Tyrone Mings and new £26million signing Diego Carlos as their only healthy experienced centre-backs.

Steven Gerrard’s men kick-off their Premier League campaign away at Bournemouth on August 6.

Hause, who has been linked with a possible exit this summer following Carlos’ arrival from Sevilla, posted a message on Instagram which read: “Feel amazing. Will be back shortly.

“Hungrier than ever. The best is yet to come. No more to be said. Just hard work from here on out. Gods speed. #pointtoprove.”

Teenage defender Lamare Bogarde has, meanwhile, committed his future to Villa by signing a new long-term deal.

The Netherlands youth international has been at Villa since he was 16 and was part of the side who won the 2021 FA Youth Cup.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison said: “It’s fantastic to see Lamare commit his future to Aston Villa.

“We have been really pleased with the progress he has made and we see a lot of potential in him for the future. We are all looking forward to seeing how he develops.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News