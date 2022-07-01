Kortney Hause to miss Aston Villa pre-season following knee surgery

Kortney Hause.

The 26-year-old will miss between four to six weeks following a minor operation on his right knee.

With Ezri Konsa still recovering from his own knee injury and not expected back until late August at the earliest, it means Villa will enter pre-season with Calum Chambers, Tyrone Mings and new £26million signing Diego Carlos as their only healthy experienced centre-backs.

Steven Gerrard’s men kick-off their Premier League campaign away at Bournemouth on August 6.

Hause, who has been linked with a possible exit this summer following Carlos’ arrival from Sevilla, posted a message on Instagram which read: “Feel amazing. Will be back shortly.

“Hungrier than ever. The best is yet to come. No more to be said. Just hard work from here on out. Gods speed. #pointtoprove.”

Teenage defender Lamare Bogarde has, meanwhile, committed his future to Villa by signing a new long-term deal.

The Netherlands youth international has been at Villa since he was 16 and was part of the side who won the 2021 FA Youth Cup.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison said: “It’s fantastic to see Lamare commit his future to Aston Villa.