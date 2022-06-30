Aston Villa's Trezeguet on course for £4.25m Trabzonspor move

The Egypt international is yet to agree personal terms with the Turkish club but the expectation is the deal will be completed in the coming days.
Trezeguet joined Villa from Kasimpasa for £8.5m three years ago, going on to score nine goals in 64 appearances in all competitions, including some crucial contributions as the club pulled off a Great Escape from relegation in 2020. He also scored the stoppage time winner against Leicester which sent Villa to the Carabao Cup final that year.
But after suffering a serious knee injury in April, 2021, Trezeguet found his opportunities limited last season, making just one substitute appearance in the Premier League before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir.
He will become the second player to leave Villa Park during the current transfer window, following Matt Targett’s £15m switch to Newcastle.