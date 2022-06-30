Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Trezeguet on course for £4.25m Trabzonspor move

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Winger Trezeguet is on course to leave Villa and join Trabzonspor after the clubs agreed a fee of around £4.25million.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson fouls Aston Villa's Trezeguet during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday April 10, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson fouls Aston Villa's Trezeguet during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday April 10, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Egypt international is yet to agree personal terms with the Turkish club but the expectation is the deal will be completed in the coming days.

Trezeguet joined Villa from Kasimpasa for £8.5m three years ago, going on to score nine goals in 64 appearances in all competitions, including some crucial contributions as the club pulled off a Great Escape from relegation in 2020. He also scored the stoppage time winner against Leicester which sent Villa to the Carabao Cup final that year.

But after suffering a serious knee injury in April, 2021, Trezeguet found his opportunities limited last season, making just one substitute appearance in the Premier League before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir.

He will become the second player to leave Villa Park during the current transfer window, following Matt Targett’s £15m switch to Newcastle.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News