Aston Villa launch consultation on Villa Park expansion plans

Artist impressions of the new stand and Villa Live at Villa Park (Credit - AVFC)

Proposals would see the North Stand completely rebuilt, with the addition of around 7,400 seats as part of the biggest redevelopment of the ground for more than two decades.

A multi-use entertainment and retail venue, named Villa Live, would also be built on the existing North Stand car park.

The consultation, which launched on Tuesday, runs until July 24 and gives supporters and the public the chance to have their say on the plans.

Villa hope to submit a formal planning application by the end of August, with the aim of starting the work next summer.

Chief executive Christian Purslow said: “We are excited to share our vision for Villa Park to become a world-class sporting venue and thriving community destination.

“It is important we gain the feedback of our local community, fans, and organisations, as we want them to play a key role in shaping the next chapter in Villa Park’s illustrious history.

“The redevelopment of the stadium is vital to the club to satisfy growing demand.”

Villa Park’s current capacity is 42,682 with the club having capped the sales of season tickets at 30,000 for the past three seasons. More than 20,000 supporters are currently on a season ticket waiting list.

Redevelopment plans would also see hospitality areas in the Trinity Road Stand revamped, while the player’s tunnel will be relocated to the corner of the pitch.

The Villa Live venue would house the club shop and a museum, while improving transport links to the stadium is also a key aim.

Purslow added: “We believe that our proposals for Villa Park will have a transformational effect on the local community and wider area, and we are working closely with Birmingham City Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority and other key stakeholders to ensure our design proposals align with Birmingham’s ‘Big City Plan’ for 2040.