Left back Aston Villa's main priority

Players who weren’t involved in this month’s international fixtures are due to report back to Bodymoor Heath in the next few days, with the remainder of the squad returning ahead of the first pre-season friendly at Walsall on Saturday week.

Boss Steven Gerrard has already strengthened in central defence and midfield with the signings of Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara. The focus now is now on recruiting cover and competition for first-choice left-back Lucas Digne, following Matt Targett’s £15million move to Newcastle.

Further additions are likely to depend on outgoings. Trezeguet is on course to become the second player to depart as he closes in on a £3m switch to Trabzonspor, while Anwar El Ghazi is another winger deemed surplus to requirements.