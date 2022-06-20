Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz on Roma's radar

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz remains a target for Roma this summer.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday May 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday May 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Brazil international has just 12 months remaining on his contract and Villa will consider offers as they look to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Reports in Italy over the weekend claimed Roma, managed by former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, remain interested despite having already signed Nemanja Matic on a free transfer.

Luiz has been a first-team regular since joining Villa from Manchester City for £15million in 2019, starting 34 matches last season.

But the arrival of Boubacar Kamara from Marseille means he will face an increasing battle for playing time next term.

Luiz’s future is one of several likely to be settled during the current transfer window as boss Steven Gerrard reshapes his squad.

Trabzonspor are in talks over a permanent deal for Trezeguet while fellow winger Bertrand Traore is also receiving interest from Europe.

Traore made only nine Premier League appearances during an injury-ravaged second season at Villa Park and Gerrard will decide whether to give the Burkina Faso international another chance to impress.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News