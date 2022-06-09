Premier League away tickets to remain capped at £30

Wolves fans

Back in 2016, a price cap of £30 for away tickets was introduced to stop clubs hiking up prices for away fans.

Now a decision in a Premier League meeting has ensure it will remain in place until 2025 - when another review will take place.

A League statement read: "The price cap was introduced in the 2016/17 season after the successful implementation of the Premier League Away Supporters' Initiative, where clubs provided a range of measures for their away fans.

"The level of the cap (£30) will be reviewed in 2025, when it will have been in place for nine seasons.

"All clubs recognise the crucial importance of supporters in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches and acknowledge the additional travel costs often involved when following a team away from home.

It was also agreed today to include an away ticket price cap within the Premier League Rules for the first time."

Clubs also approved an action plan aimed at improving the league's "collective offer for fans".

The League said: "As part of this commitment, clubs have endorsed the introduction of Fan Advisory Boards, and to nominate a board-level official to be responsible for the club's fan engagement activities."

Clubs also supported the "development and introduction" of a new Fan Engagement Standard, "which will build on the existing high-quality fan activity that happens at many clubs."

The League added: "This will set a new minimum level of engagement across the League, with performance assessed by an independent panel.