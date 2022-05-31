Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa assistant Michael Beale set for QPR job

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been dealt a blow with assistant Michael Beale poised to become QPR’s new manager.

Villa Assistant Manager Michael Beale (PA)
Villa Assistant Manager Michael Beale (PA)

The London club hope to confirm the 41-year-old as Mark Warburton’s successor by the end of the week.

Beale is a highly-rated coach and a key member of Gerrard’s backroom team which won the Scottish title with Rangers before moving to Villa last November.

But he has always made clear his personal ambitions in management and is ready to strike out on his own with the R’s. Villa will now begin the search for his successor.

Beale’s likely exit is the first setback of a key summer which has begun strongly for Gerrard, with Villa having secured the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara.

A £26million deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos will be rubber-stamped when the Brazilian receives a work permit.

Villa have, meanwhile, dropped their interest in Burnley’s James Tarkowski while Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is not on their radar.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News