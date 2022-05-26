Aston Villa's Cameron Archer called up by the under-21s for the first time

File photo dated 24-08-2021 of Aston Villa's Cameron Archer, who has joined Preston North End on loan. Issue date: Monday January 24, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Preston. Photo credit should read Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Villa striker Cameron Archer – who scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan at Preston this season – has been handed his first call-up by boss Lee Carsley for the final four qualifiers.

There he is joined by Villa clubmate Jacob Ramsey, who scored his first goal for the under-21s in March’s 4-1 victory over Andorra.

Wolves starlet Morgan Gibbs-White retains his place among the midfielders. The Stafford-born former Thomas Telford School pupil spent last season on loan at Sheffield United.

Carl Rushworth – who spent last season on loan at Walsall – is again among the goalkeepers, but is likely to play back-up to Stoke City’s former AFC Telford United and Hednesford Town loanee Josef Bursik.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe has dropped back down from the seniors, having last played for the Young Lions in October.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been on loan at Bolton, is also included for the first time.

The Young Lions are second in Group G, three points behind the Czech Republic with two games in hand.