Steven Gerrard: Ezri Konsa still big part of Aston Villa plan

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Steven Gerrard insists Ezri Konsa remains a big part of his plans at Villa after dismissing suggestions the defender might be set for a summer exit.

Ezri Konsa in action for Villa last month against Tottenham.

Konsa has struggled for consistency this season and was dropped for last weekend’s 2-0 win over Norwich in favour of January signing Calum Chambers. But Gerrard yesterday gave short shrift to the notion the 24-year-old’s future could be in any doubt.

“There’s nothing to speak about as far as Konsa’s concerned,” he said. “He’s a big part of this club and I don’t think anyone needs to read any stories about Ezri except that he’ll be here for pre-season, will reset and be ready to go.”

Konsa’s excellent performances last season led to calls for him to be included in the England squad and saw him rewarded with a new contract through to 2026.

But as with several of his team-mates, he has struggled to hit the same levels this term, making high-profile errors in recent defeats to Wolves and Tottenham.

Gerrard yesterday claimed he would be trying to improve every area of Villa’s team during what promises to be a busy summer.

“In terms of every individual, we’ll be having conversations with them all,” he said. “We’ll be telling them honestly where they are.

“Things can change at the club in different areas of the team, so it’s difficult to say at the moment.

“We’re trying to improve every area of this team. That’s the message and that’s the headline: We’re trying to improve every area.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

