Steven Gerrard tells Aston Villa stars to 'step up'

By Matt Maher

Steven Gerrard has urged Villa’s big players to deliver as he targets a strong finish to the season.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Villa host Norwich on Saturday winless in five matches and Gerrard admits there have been moments he wished he could put his boots on and help his team on the pitch.

The former England international believes the onus is on the experienced members of his squad to help engineer a turnaround.

He said: “You just want to put your boots on and get involved. You never lose that urge or that feeling.

“It’s my job to stimulate the players in a different way, obviously, now I’m a manager and a coach.

“I’m all-in to stimulate the players and support, challenge and provoke them in any way I can to try to benefit the team.

“But that also needs to come from the team as well. The experienced players have to galvanize this team. It’s their team - their journey. I need my big players to stand tall.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

