Steven Gerrard tells Aston Villa stars to 'step up'

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Villa host Norwich on Saturday winless in five matches and Gerrard admits there have been moments he wished he could put his boots on and help his team on the pitch.

The former England international believes the onus is on the experienced members of his squad to help engineer a turnaround.

He said: “You just want to put your boots on and get involved. You never lose that urge or that feeling.

“It’s my job to stimulate the players in a different way, obviously, now I’m a manager and a coach.

“I’m all-in to stimulate the players and support, challenge and provoke them in any way I can to try to benefit the team.