Leicester 0 Aston Villa 0 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
A 10th clean sheet of the season for the goalkeeper. Saved well from James Maddison’s late free-kick but was otherwise mostly untroubled.
Assured 7
Matty Cash
In the right place to make some big clearances as Leicester looked for a way through following Vardy’s introduction. Limited as an attacking force.
Headers 7
Ezri Konsa
Endured a nervy start where he twice passed the ball out of play but seemed to regain confidence as the match progressed.
Better 6
Tyrone Mings
A determined, solid performance at the back from Villa’s skipper. Would have liked to do a bit more with his chances in the Leicester box.
Dominant 7
Ashley Young
In the right place to beat James Justin to Dewsbury-Hall’s first-half cross. His aggression summed up Villa’s determined team approach.
Focused 7
John McGinn
Another player who was improved compared to recent outings, though he still gave the ball away sloppily at times.
Dogged 6
Douglas Luiz
Not a flashy performance from the Brazilian but an important one in front of Villa’s back four. Did a decent job breaking up several Leicester attacks.
Disciplined 6
Jacob Ramsey
Looked dangerous when he got the ball in attacking areas but it didn’t happen anywhere near enough for Villa’s liking.
Restricted 6
Leon Bailey
Steven Gerrard described the winger’s performance as a step forward and while probably accurate the bar remains low. Missed the best chance of the match.
Chance 5
Ollie Watkins
Looked much livelier than in some recent outings but was let down by a lack of support around him. Comfortably Villa’s most dangerous player.
Threatening 6
Philippe Coutinho
Continues to disappoint away from home. Some nice flicks and tricks here and there but not enough of the substance his team required.
Underwhelming 5
Substitutes
Tim Iroegbunam 6 (for Luiz, 75), Emi Buendia (for Coutinho, 79), Marvelous Nakamba (for Ramsey, 90+4) Subs not used: Chrisene, Chambers, Chukwuemeka, O’Reilly, Ings, Olsen (gk).