Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham - Player ratings

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after they were thrashed by Tottenham.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa stands dejected
Emi Martinez

Faced five shots and conceded four of them, though they were all fine finishes. A frustrating afternoon for the keeper.

Blameless 6

Matty Cash

Got forward well in the first half and twice brought saves from Lloris. Culpable for Tottenham’s third when he failed to spot the danger.

Exposed 6

Ezri Konsa

Possibly his worst afternoon in a Villa shirt. Repeatedly outmuscled by Kane and caught in no-man’s land for Tottenham’s third.

Torrid 3

Tyrone Mings

Perhaps guilty of giving Kulusevski too much space for the second. Cops plenty of criticism but was far from Villa’s worst defender here.

Space 5

Lucas Digne

Heavily involved in Villa’s first-half attacks though his delivery might have been better. Forced off early for the third straight appearance.

Injury 5

John McGinn

As poor in the second half as he was strong in the first. Brought a smart save from Lloris with a shot from distance.

Faded 6

Douglas Luiz

Played like a man with a point to prove in the first half when he was constantly snapping at the heels of opponents. Seemed to lose heart.

Frustrated 6

Jacob Ramsey

Denied another excellent goal by a sharp Lloris save. Tackle on Kulusevksi summed up Villa’s first half desire. Quieter in the second period.

Unlucky 6

Philippe Coutinho

After three matches in which he was largely anonymous, the Brazilian was back near his best in the opening half here. Alas, it did not last.

Flickers 6

Danny Ings

Back in the team and full of running, this would have been a big day for the striker with better finishing. Should have scored at least one.

Misses 5

Ollie Watkins

The striker’s running caused no end of problems for the visitors in the first half but when it matted he lacked quality in the big moments.

Finishing 5

substitutes

Emi Buendia 5 (for Coutinho, 70), Leon Bailey 5 (for Ings, 70), Ashley Young (for Digne, 80). Subs not used: Chambers, Sanson, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Traore, Olsen (gk).

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

