Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Faced five shots and conceded four of them, though they were all fine finishes. A frustrating afternoon for the keeper.
Blameless 6
Matty Cash
Got forward well in the first half and twice brought saves from Lloris. Culpable for Tottenham’s third when he failed to spot the danger.
Exposed 6
Ezri Konsa
Possibly his worst afternoon in a Villa shirt. Repeatedly outmuscled by Kane and caught in no-man’s land for Tottenham’s third.
Torrid 3
Tyrone Mings
Perhaps guilty of giving Kulusevski too much space for the second. Cops plenty of criticism but was far from Villa’s worst defender here.
Space 5
Lucas Digne
Heavily involved in Villa’s first-half attacks though his delivery might have been better. Forced off early for the third straight appearance.
Injury 5
John McGinn
As poor in the second half as he was strong in the first. Brought a smart save from Lloris with a shot from distance.
Faded 6
Douglas Luiz
Played like a man with a point to prove in the first half when he was constantly snapping at the heels of opponents. Seemed to lose heart.
Frustrated 6
Jacob Ramsey
Denied another excellent goal by a sharp Lloris save. Tackle on Kulusevksi summed up Villa’s first half desire. Quieter in the second period.
Unlucky 6
Philippe Coutinho
After three matches in which he was largely anonymous, the Brazilian was back near his best in the opening half here. Alas, it did not last.
Flickers 6
Danny Ings
Back in the team and full of running, this would have been a big day for the striker with better finishing. Should have scored at least one.
Misses 5
Ollie Watkins
The striker’s running caused no end of problems for the visitors in the first half but when it matted he lacked quality in the big moments.
Finishing 5
substitutes
Emi Buendia 5 (for Coutinho, 70), Leon Bailey 5 (for Ings, 70), Ashley Young (for Digne, 80). Subs not used: Chambers, Sanson, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Traore, Olsen (gk).