Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham - Player ratings

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa stands dejected

Emi Martinez

Faced five shots and conceded four of them, though they were all fine finishes. A frustrating afternoon for the keeper.

Blameless 6

Matty Cash

Got forward well in the first half and twice brought saves from Lloris. Culpable for Tottenham’s third when he failed to spot the danger.

Exposed 6

Ezri Konsa

Possibly his worst afternoon in a Villa shirt. Repeatedly outmuscled by Kane and caught in no-man’s land for Tottenham’s third.

Torrid 3

Tyrone Mings

Perhaps guilty of giving Kulusevski too much space for the second. Cops plenty of criticism but was far from Villa’s worst defender here.

Space 5

Lucas Digne

Heavily involved in Villa’s first-half attacks though his delivery might have been better. Forced off early for the third straight appearance.

Injury 5

John McGinn

As poor in the second half as he was strong in the first. Brought a smart save from Lloris with a shot from distance.

Faded 6

Douglas Luiz

Played like a man with a point to prove in the first half when he was constantly snapping at the heels of opponents. Seemed to lose heart.

Frustrated 6

Jacob Ramsey

Denied another excellent goal by a sharp Lloris save. Tackle on Kulusevksi summed up Villa’s first half desire. Quieter in the second period.

Unlucky 6

Philippe Coutinho

After three matches in which he was largely anonymous, the Brazilian was back near his best in the opening half here. Alas, it did not last.

Flickers 6

Danny Ings

Back in the team and full of running, this would have been a big day for the striker with better finishing. Should have scored at least one.

Misses 5

Ollie Watkins

The striker’s running caused no end of problems for the visitors in the first half but when it matted he lacked quality in the big moments.

Finishing 5

substitutes