Wolves 2-1 Villa - Player ratings

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins shoots under pressure

Emi Martinez

Saved twice from Fabio Silva and had no chance with either of the goals. Young could not have placed his header more perfectly.

Blameless 6

Matty Cash

Started brightly but did not feature much as an attacking threat until the closing stages. Came close to snatching his team a point.

Bright 6

Ezri Konsa

Things could only get better after his slip helped set up Wolves’ opener. They did, but the damage had already been done.

Slip 5

Tyrone Mings

Caught napping by Silva early on and looked nervy. Eventually settled and his long passes were a threat but this was a poor day.

Shaky 5

Lucas Digne

His last two Villa appearances have lasted less than half-an-hour combined. Struggled in the 12 minutes he did play.

Brief 5

Morgan Sanson

Handed his first start since January and while the Frenchman’s performance was solid, you couldn’t say he grasped the chance with both hands.

Steady 6

John McGinn

If Douglas Luiz is not the answer to Villa’s troubles in defensive midfield, then neither is McGinn. Early slip set up a rotten day for his team.

Erratic 5

Jacob Ramsey

A busy performance in which the young midfielder was always looking to make an impact but lacked quality in the moments which mattered.

Busy 6

Philippe Coutinho

Some nice tricks and flicks but not enough of the sustained quality which Villa required from their playmaker. The team improved when was replaced.

Disappointing 5

Ollie Watkins

No shortage of effort and he bagged his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot. But missed a big chance prior to the hour mark.

Goal 6

Leon Bailey

Handed a start due to Danny Ings’ absence despite playing on Thursday morning in Jamaica. Looked jaded but did test Sa with a first-half shot.

Subdued 5

substitutes