Wolves 2-1 Villa - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Saved twice from Fabio Silva and had no chance with either of the goals. Young could not have placed his header more perfectly.
Blameless 6
Matty Cash
Started brightly but did not feature much as an attacking threat until the closing stages. Came close to snatching his team a point.
Bright 6
Ezri Konsa
Things could only get better after his slip helped set up Wolves’ opener. They did, but the damage had already been done.
Slip 5
Tyrone Mings
Caught napping by Silva early on and looked nervy. Eventually settled and his long passes were a threat but this was a poor day.
Shaky 5
Lucas Digne
His last two Villa appearances have lasted less than half-an-hour combined. Struggled in the 12 minutes he did play.
Brief 5
Morgan Sanson
Handed his first start since January and while the Frenchman’s performance was solid, you couldn’t say he grasped the chance with both hands.
Steady 6
John McGinn
If Douglas Luiz is not the answer to Villa’s troubles in defensive midfield, then neither is McGinn. Early slip set up a rotten day for his team.
Erratic 5
Jacob Ramsey
A busy performance in which the young midfielder was always looking to make an impact but lacked quality in the moments which mattered.
Busy 6
Philippe Coutinho
Some nice tricks and flicks but not enough of the sustained quality which Villa required from their playmaker. The team improved when was replaced.
Disappointing 5
Ollie Watkins
No shortage of effort and he bagged his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot. But missed a big chance prior to the hour mark.
Goal 6
Leon Bailey
Handed a start due to Danny Ings’ absence despite playing on Thursday morning in Jamaica. Looked jaded but did test Sa with a first-half shot.
Subdued 5
substitutes
Ashley Young 5 (for Digne, 13), Douglas Luiz 6 (for Sanson, 71), Emi Buendia 7 (for Coutinho, 74). Subs not used: Chambers, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Traore, Olsen (gk), Sinisalo (gk).