Big brother shows the way for Aaron Ramsay

(left to right, back to front) England's Timothy Iroegbunam, Callum Doyle, goalkeeper Matthew Cox, Ronnie Edwards, Jarell Quansah, Dane Scarlett, Harvey Vale, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Alfie Devine, Aaron Ramsey, and Carney Chuckwuemeka line up before the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship Qualifying Elite Round match at the Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Jacob has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League, becoming a regular in Villa’s starting XI, earning a first England under-21 cap and being touted for a possible senior call-up in the near future.

It is progress which has enthralled Aaron, 19 months his junior, who is himself making strong progress both at club and international level.

Named on the bench in three Premier League matches this season, the 19-year-old is currently getting his first taste of senior football on loan with League One Cheltenham Town, while he is also a key component of the England under-19 team attempting to qualify for this summer’s European Championships.

“It doesn’t feel real, what Jacob is doing right now,” he says. “I really couldn’t get a better idol than that, could I?

“Of course (it pushes me on too). I watch his games and he watches my games. If I ask him a question I know I am going to get an honest answer and vice-versa. We have a very good relationship.”

Were he able to see it, Ramsey the elder would have been content with what happened on Wednesday night in Walsall, where Aaron played 90 minutes as England under-19s defeated Republic of Ireland 3-1 in the first of their elite round qualifiers for this summer’s championships.

This is a key fortnight for the team managed by former Kidderminster striker Ian Foster, who face Armenia in Rotherham tomorrow before hosting Portugal in Chesterfield on Tuesday. Qualification for the finals also represents the first step toward booking a place at next year’s under-20s World Cup and for a group who missed out on the U17s version due to the pandemic, there is a big hunger to succeed.

“We have waited for this and now it is here, we have to grasp it with both hands,” said Aaron, who has been part of the England youth set-up since the age of 15 and earned his 18th international cap against Ireland.

“This 10 days affects our next 15 months, so there is a lot of pressure. But as you saw on Wednesday, we are all ready to go and can’t wait for the next two games.

“I’ve been involved in this since I was 15 and quite a few of the other lads in the squad have as well. Sadly, we missed out on our under-17s tournament because of Covid and this is the first proper one we can go for. We are all buzzing for it.”

While Villa team-mate Carney Chukwuemeka marked his sixth appearance for the under-19s with a brace to help England to victory, another familiar face from Bodymoor Heath was getting his first taste of international youth football.

Ramsey, who captained Villa’s under-18s to glory in last season’s FA Youth Cup, could be seen chatting to midfielder Tim Iroegbunam as the latter prepared to make his Young Lions debut.

“He told me he was nervous but I just replied that everyone is nervous in their first game,” said Ramsey. “I’ve known him for a while, since before he arrived at Villa when he was with Albion. He’s a good player.

“I just said in the first few minutes of the match take your time and you will get it into it. He did well.