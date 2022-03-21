Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
For all Arsenal’s first half pressure the goal was one of the few shots on target. It came through a crowd and Martinez may feel he should have done better.
Unsighted 6
Matty Cash
One of Villa’s brightest performers even if the end product was missing in the final third. Caught the eye with some driving runs.
Energy 7
Ezri Konsa
Would have marked his return to the team with an own goal were it not for Martinez’s reflexes. A rare blemish in an otherwise assured display.
Assured 7
Tyrone Mings
A solid enough performance from the skipper on a day when Villa’s defence was their most reliable unit.
Solid 7
Ashley Young
Endured a torrid start and was never going to match Saka for pace. But he stuck to his task and by the finish had been one of Villa’s better performers.
Resilient 7
John McGinn
Went closer than any other Villa player to a goal with a shot which crept past the far post. Did his best to get the team going but outgunned in midfield.
Wasteful 6
Douglas Luiz
A performance full of effort but lacking the necessary quality, the Brazil international’s own performance rather epitomised Villa as a team.
Overmatched 6
Jacob Ramsey
The 20-year-old is in with a strong shout to be named Villa’s player of the season but this was probably the toughest afternoon he has experienced.
Struggled 5
Emi Buendia
Villa’s record signing struggled to get into the match during the first half, though he was far from the only one. Better in the second but subbed.
Underwhelming 5
Ollie Watkins
An underwhelming performance from a player who tormented Arsenal last season. Saw a deflected effort hit the post but sloppy overall.
Disappointing 5
Philippe Coutinho
The only Villa player to manage a shot on target and that was with the last kick of the game. Too late to get going.
Quiet 5
Substitutes
Bertrand Traore 5 (for Buendia, 69), Leon Bailey 5 (for Ramsey, 69), Danny Ings (for Watkins, 82). Subs not used: Chambers, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Olsen (gk).