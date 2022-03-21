Notification Settings

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal - Player ratings

Matt Maher

Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players following their 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Aston Villa's Matty Cash
Emi Martinez

For all Arsenal’s first half pressure the goal was one of the few shots on target. It came through a crowd and Martinez may feel he should have done better.

Unsighted 6

Matty Cash

One of Villa’s brightest performers even if the end product was missing in the final third. Caught the eye with some driving runs.

Energy 7

Ezri Konsa

Would have marked his return to the team with an own goal were it not for Martinez’s reflexes. A rare blemish in an otherwise assured display.

Assured 7

Tyrone Mings

A solid enough performance from the skipper on a day when Villa’s defence was their most reliable unit.

Solid 7

Ashley Young

Endured a torrid start and was never going to match Saka for pace. But he stuck to his task and by the finish had been one of Villa’s better performers.

Resilient 7

John McGinn

Went closer than any other Villa player to a goal with a shot which crept past the far post. Did his best to get the team going but outgunned in midfield.

Wasteful 6

Douglas Luiz

A performance full of effort but lacking the necessary quality, the Brazil international’s own performance rather epitomised Villa as a team.

Overmatched 6

Jacob Ramsey

The 20-year-old is in with a strong shout to be named Villa’s player of the season but this was probably the toughest afternoon he has experienced.

Struggled 5

Emi Buendia

Villa’s record signing struggled to get into the match during the first half, though he was far from the only one. Better in the second but subbed.

Underwhelming 5

Ollie Watkins

An underwhelming performance from a player who tormented Arsenal last season. Saw a deflected effort hit the post but sloppy overall.

Disappointing 5

Philippe Coutinho

The only Villa player to manage a shot on target and that was with the last kick of the game. Too late to get going.

Quiet 5

Substitutes

Bertrand Traore 5 (for Buendia, 69), Leon Bailey 5 (for Ramsey, 69), Danny Ings (for Watkins, 82). Subs not used: Chambers, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Olsen (gk).

