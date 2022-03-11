Aston Villa no closer to breakthrough in Carney Chukwuemeka contract talks

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka (left) battles with Liverpool's James Norris and Luca Stephenson during the FA Youth Cup Final at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Youth Cup. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The 18-year-old is considered one of the top young talents in the country but discussions over a long-term deal have stalled.

Gerrard has made no secret of his desire for Chukwuemeka, who has made eight Premier League appearances since he became boss, to be part of his plans moving forward.

But asked for an update on contract talks, he replied: “As far as I know they have not progressed. We have done everything we can from our side to try and make them progress. I am not sure where that is up to at the moment.”

Chukwuemeka has 15 months remaining on his current deal and Villa could be left with a difficult decision to make this summer should the impasse remain and any serious suitors emerge. Arsenal are among the clubs thought to be keeping tabs on the England under-19 international.

Villa are set for a busy summer themselves as Gerrard reshapes his squad ready for a serious tilt at the top half next summer.

Asked if a strong finish to the season could strengthen his hand in the market, he replied: “I don’t think it can do us any harm, though in the last window we attracted Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne when we were in the bottom half of the league.

“Credit to the recruitment lads, credit to our contacts as staff for identifying those players because they have certainly made this team and this group a lot better.