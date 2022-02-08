Newcastle switch Matt Targett's decision says Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

Matt Targett.

Targett joined Villa’s Premier League rivals on loan for the rest of the season in a deal which surprised some supporters.

But Gerrard insists it was only done reluctantly when the left-back expressed his desire to leave.

Targett had not featured in Villa’s previous two matches after losing his place in the team to new £25million signing Lucas Digne.

Gerrard said: “I would have preferred him (Targett) to stay and fight as he is a really strong left-back in this league, which is why he had options.

“But I can’t stand in anyone’s way unless I can guarantee him game time that will satisfy him, so that’s why it’s come about.

“Everyone needs to know it was Matt’s decision rather than him being pushed in that direction.”

Gerrard continued: “When we were linked with Lucas, I had a conversation with Matt. I said I’d always be honest with him and I expected it back from him.

“I told him: ‘If we sign a left-back, tell me what you want. You are free to challenge a new signing who comes in – I always like two people fighting for a position’.

“Matt decided he had an opportunity he wanted to pursue and that’s when the respect comes in and you don’t stand in anyone’s way.”

With Targett gone, 18-year-old FA Youth Cup winner Ben Chrisene will be promoted to Villa’s No.2 choice at left-back.