John McGinn: Steven Gerrard can take Aston Villa to greater heights

John McGinn

McGinn has been among the club’s most consistent performers this season but reckons there is more to come and believes Gerrard is the ideal boss to unlock his potential.

He said: “What we do have in common is we both play or played in midfield and we both want to win.

“It is an easy relationship from there. I am just trying to learn from him and Gary McAllister and trying to improve as a player. I still have a lot to learn and we are working closely together to try and get the best for the club and for myself.”