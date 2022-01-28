Aston Villa's Louie Barry set for Swindon Town loan

Aston Villa's Louie Barry beinig pressured by West Bromwich Albions defenders during Premier Leaguer 2 fixture VS West Bromwich Albion U23's (Kieran Griffin0

The 18-year-old is heading to the League Two club for the rest of the season as he looks to increase his experience in senior football.

Barry, a key part of the team which won last season’s FA Youth Cup, made only six appearances while with League One Ipswich Town during the first half of the campaign.

The former Albion academy product, who joined Villa from Barcelona, has long been tipped for a bright future.