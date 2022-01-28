Aston Villa's Louie Barry set for Swindon Town loan

The 18-year-old is heading to the League Two club for the rest of the season as he looks to increase his experience in senior football.
Barry, a key part of the team which won last season’s FA Youth Cup, made only six appearances while with League One Ipswich Town during the first half of the campaign.
The former Albion academy product, who joined Villa from Barcelona, has long been tipped for a bright future.
He made headlines last January when he scored his first senior goal in an FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool, after Villa fielded a team of youngsters following a Covid-19 outbreak at Bodymoor Heath.