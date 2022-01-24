Aston Villa in talks to sign Rodrigo Bentancur

Rodrigo Bentancur

The 24-year-old Uruguay international has emerged as a target for Steven Gerrard as the boss looks to strengthen his team in the middle of the park.

Bentancur, who has won three Serie A titles with the Italian giants, is valued at around £16million.

His signing would represent another ambitious move by Villa, who have already signed Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and goalkeeper Robin Olsen this month.

Gerrard is also keen to recruit another centre-back before next Monday’s deadline but is prepared to wait if his top targets prove unavailable.

“If the right player and the right opportunity becomes available to make the team the squad better we will try and pounce like we have done previously,” he said.

“We have had a positive window so far but of the right players do not become available we will have to remain patient.”

Gerrard praised the attitude of Villa’s players after they claimed a gritty 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

Matty Cash and Lucas Digne were both struck by what appeared to be full bottle of Lucozade thrown from the crowd as they celebrated Emi Buendia’s goal. Both escaped serious injury. Everton later confirmed a supporter had been arrested after being identified by CCTV.