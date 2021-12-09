Notification Settings

Aston Villa to keep hold of Marvelous Nakamba for festive period

By Joe EdwardsAston VillaPublished:

Villa have reached an agreement with Zimbabwe to keep hold of Marvelous Nakamba until the new year after fears he would miss their festive fixtures.

Marvelous Nakamba (PA)
Midfield man Nakamba, who has been in superb form under Steven Gerrard, is set to go to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Zimbabwe had wanted him to take part in a training camp back in his home country in late December before leaving for Cameroon, where the tournament is being held.

But the Zimbabwe FA (ZIFA) have now granted a request from Villa to keep hold of Nakamba until January 3, meaning the 27-year-old is set to be available for the Boxing Day clash with Chelsea, the trip to Leeds on December 28 and the Brentford game on January 2.

ZIFA’s Wellington Mpandare said: “It’s because he is doing well at the moment and we also want him to bring his best form to the national team.

“So we agreed to their request and Marve will be joining the camp a bit later.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

