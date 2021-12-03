Kortney Hause in action for Aston Villa

It is believe the 26-year-old was on his way to Villa Park ahead of the game v Manchester City, with the collision happening just minutes before children were set to leave.

The car ploughed into fencing on Sycamore Road, Birmingham, between The Pioneers Academy and Wisdom Academy around half a mile away from Villa Park.

Pictures of the incident show significant damage to the front end of the vehicle, while fencing outside the school grounds was left completely flattened.

West Midlands Police officers were called but nobody was arrested, with the force confirming it was treated as a "damage only road traffic collision".

Hause was an un-used substitute in the game against Premier League champions Manchester City, which Villa lost 2-1.

Pictures also show that the airbags of the sports car were inflated by the impact of the collision.

In May, Hause received a speeding ticket after being pulled over by police on his way to meet Prince William at Villa's training ground.