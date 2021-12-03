Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard nominated for Manager of the Month award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola alongside Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The former Rangers boss took over at Villa Park last month from Dean Smith, and went on to win both of his games in charge in November.

Those results included a 2-0 win at home to Brighton, halting Villa's five-game losing streak - before securing a 2-1 away victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Villa boss is up against two heavyweights in the running for the award, with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp the other nominees.