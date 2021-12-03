Notification Settings

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard nominated for Manager of the Month award

By Luke Hatfield

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola alongside Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola alongside Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The former Rangers boss took over at Villa Park last month from Dean Smith, and went on to win both of his games in charge in November.

Those results included a 2-0 win at home to Brighton, halting Villa's five-game losing streak - before securing a 2-1 away victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Villa boss is up against two heavyweights in the running for the award, with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp the other nominees.

Fans can vote for their pick here up until Monday December 6, with the winner revealed next week.

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

