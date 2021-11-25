Double fitness boost for Aston Villa

By Liam Keen

Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s squad has been given a double boost as Douglas Luiz and Trezeguet have returned to training.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa. (AMA)

Midfielder Luiz has missed the last three matches after picking up a hamstring injury in training in late October.

The Brazilian had played eight straight Premier League matches ahead of his injury, only missing the first game of the season due to his involvement in the Tokyo Olympics with Brazil.

Luiz has now been pictured in training as Gerrard prepares his side for the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Trezeguet, meanwhile, is yet to feature this campaign after suffering a serious knee injury against Liverpool last season.

He had scored twice in the 3-1 win over Fulham – the game before he was injured against the Reds on April 10.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

