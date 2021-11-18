Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa players have clean slate

The new boss has impressed on his new squad the importance of proving themselves on the training pitch and promised he won’t be picking on reputation alone.
Gerrard made his expectations clear when addressing those players not away on international duty before taking training for the first time on Monday. He has been meeting those returning from representing their nations through the course of the week.
Emi Martinez and Leon Bailey will be the final two players back at Bodymoor Heath after playing for Argentina and Jamaica respectively. The latter, who has struggled for fitness since a £25million summer move from Bayer Leverkusen, will be assessed after starting both of Jamaica’s World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador and the USA.