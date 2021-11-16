Former West Brom and Villa star Gareth Barry charged by FA over club ownership wrangle

Gareth Barry was a key figure for Aston Villa and West Brom Gareth Barry was a key figure for Aston Villa and West Brom

Barry, the Premier League’s record appearance holder, has also been charged for allegedly breaching intermediary regulations “in relation to the ownership and/or funding of Swindon Town.”

The FA was already investing Swindon Town, Swindon’s former owner Lee Power and First Touch Pro Management and Michael Standing.

Former Villa and Walsall midfielder Standing is Barry’s long-term friend and adviser. And the governing body has now decided to also charge Barry in relation to a legal dispute over shares in the Wiltshire club.

The Express & Star revealed in May 2020, that Standing was entangled in a legal wrangle with former Robins’ chairman Power.

Standing claimed he reached a verbal agreement with Power to jointly own the Wiltshire side in March 2013.

It was agreed Standing would invest £300,000 to buy out former shareholders and then put £500,000 into the club for working capital.

According to legal documents, the two men came to a consensus Power would be the legal owner of all the shares in the firm Swinton Reds 20 Limited – the holding company of Swindon Town – but 50 per cent of the shares would be held on trust for Standing.

Power would then run the club day-to-day but with Standing involved in any major decisions, including any sale of the club. Power has never denied there was another person involved in his acquisition of the Robins.

But he claimed that person was Barry – with the Swindon owner stating he believed Standing was always acting on behalf of the former England midfielder.

Power says there was a meeting in March 2013 at Barry’s house which was attended by him and Standing.

And he claims at that meeting, he reached a verbal agreement with Barry that would see the star invest £300,000 for shares and £500,000 for working capital.

Power said under the agreement, Barry would not own any shares in the club. But he would be entitled to 50 per cent of profits arising from any increase in the value of the club.

He would also be entitled to 50 per cent of the net profits arising from sales of certain players.

FA regulations state footballers are not allowed to own or have interests in football clubs.

In a witness statement, Barry categorically denied he was an investor in Swindon and said he did not agree to anything with Power.

The midfielder confirmed he did lend Standing money to fund the acquisition and for ongoing working capital contributions to the club.

But he said he did that because he and Standing are good friends – with the duo having both started their careers together at Brighton.

No agreement between Standing and Power was ever put in writing.

Standing said he did not think that was necessary because he had trust in Power at the time.

Power sold his shares in Swindon to Clem Morfuni in July.

Now, though, the FA has opted to charge Barry, as well as Swindon Town, Power, Standing and First Touch Pro Management – the agency where Standing is a director.