Steven Gerrard faces Aston Villa midfield headache

Steven Gerrard faces a potential midfield headache for his first match in charge of Villa after Marvelous Nakamba sustained injury on international duty.

Nakamba sat out Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia yesterday with a groin strain and the 27-year-old will be assessed by club staff ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

Villa are also checking on the fitness of his fellow midfielder, Douglas Luiz, who has missed the last two Premier League matches with a hamstring issue.

Gerrard, appointed Dean Smith’s successor last week, was due to get to work at Bodymoor today with the club’s non-international players.

Gary McAllister and Michael Beale were officially confirmed as his assistants over the weekend, with technical coach Tom Culshaw, lead analyst Scott Mason and head of fitness Jordan Milson also joining from Rangers.

Austin MacPhee, Aaron Danks and Neil Cutler, the remaining members of Smith’s backroom team, are also staying on.

