Aston Villa eye Ryan Kent as Dean Smith set to join Norwich

Ryan Kent

New head coach Steven Gerrard is understood to have been promised significant funds to spend in the January transfer window.

And according to reports north of the border, he could raid former club Rangers for Ryan Kent.

Able to play on both wings or as a number 10, Kent has been a long-term transfer target for Leeds.

But Gerrard’s move to Villa Park has led to speculation he could jump ahead of Marcelo Bielsa in the battle to bring the 25-year-old back to England.

Smith, meanwhile, now has a clear path to the Norwich job after Frank Lampard rejected the chance to take over at Carrow Road.

The Canaries sacked Daniel Farke last week, despite him earning a crucial first win of the season away at Brentford.

It has been widely reported Smith and Lampard were the top two names on Norwich’s shortlist to the replace the German.

But it is understood the former Chelsea boss no longer wants to be considered for the role.