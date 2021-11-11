Aston Villa appoint Steven Gerrard as head coach

Steven Gerrard

The 41-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal to succeed Dean Smith, who was sacked last Sunday after a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

Gerrard has joined following a successful spell at Rangers, whom he led to the Scottish title last season, ending Celtic’s near decade-long dominance.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder, who is well known to Villa chief executive Christian Purslow following the latter’s spell as managing director at Anfield, quickly emerged as the frontrunner when the club began their search for Smith’s successor.

Villa are thought to have paid Rangers a compensation package worth around £3million for Gerrard’s services. His assistant Gary McAllister is expected to join him at Villa Park.

Gerrard: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”

Purslow said: “The board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new head coach.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.”