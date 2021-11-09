Aston Villa set to make formal approach for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard is high on the Villa’s shortlist to replace Dean Smith and a formal approach to Rangers, his current club, is now expected.

Several other candidates have been under consideration with Villa's board seeking an appointment who can take the team to the next level.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is thought to be keen on a Premier League return and remains an alternative, while the club have made enquiries over several Europe-based contenders.

Interest in Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, among the early favourites after Smith was axed on Sunday, has cooled while Denmark chief Kasper Hjulmand ruled himself out of the running on Tuesday.

Villa are thought to have made informal enquiries into Graham Potter’s availability but the chances of prising him away from Brighton are believed to be remote.