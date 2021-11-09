Aston Villa prepared to pay to get the right man in post

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez are both thought to be on a shortlist drawn up by chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Johan Lange.

Gerrard is known to Purslow from latter’s stint as Liverpool’s managing director and has enjoyed an impressive start to management at Ibrox.

The 41-year-old’s contract runs until 2024 and the Scottish champions would demand a hefty compensation figure should Villa pursue their interest.

Martinez is under contract with Belgium until after next year’s World Cup, while it would require a particularly high fee to prise Graham Potter from Brighton. The latter is particularly favoured by supporters but turned down interest from Tottenham last summer and is settled on the south coast.

Villa will not rush the process but are keen to make an appointment before they host Brighton in the Premier League a week on Saturday.