Aston Villa 1 West Ham 4 - Player ratings

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

Emiliano Martinez

Beaten early by two strikes from a fair distance out. Would maybe hope to do a bit better with both but his teammates didn't exactly help out with their closing down.

Did very well second half, despite conceding twice.

Mixed. 6

Matt Targett

Didn't cover himself in glory for Johnson's early strike - afforded the youngster too much room to shoot. Tried to provide an option going forward but in truth, rarely threatened.

Wasn't a poor showing, but wasn't brilliant either.

Hit and miss. 5

Kortney Hause

In for the dropped Tyrone Mings at centre back and did well, for the most part, in a physical battle with Michail Antonio. Solid in the air, as always.

Maybe a bit lucky to get away with a strong challenge on Pablo Fornals.

Physical. 6

Ezri Konsa

Rightly saw red early in the second half after a VAR check having caught Bowen as he ran through. Part of a defence that conceded goals before that.

Will be missed in the back line as Villa continue to try and turn their fortunes around.

Dismissed. 4

Matty Cash

Made a superb block from Jarrod Bowen to deny the Hammers after their opener, looked assured at the back and going forward.

Villa's best player on the night, didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Superb. 8

Marvelous Nakamba

Brought in with Douglas Luiz absent and provided his typical industrious defensive attitude. Regularly got the crowd up with a few brilliant challenges in midfield.

Always in the thick of it. Impressed, albeit with the odd misplaced pass.

Busy. 6

John McGinn

Struggled to get onto the ball in the opening stages, but played a part in Watkins' goal.

Worked his socks off when Villa were reduced to ten and provided his usual high standards of effort. Maybe a bit short on quality this time.

Battled. 6

Jacob Ramsey

Forced off with what looked a painful leg injury in the early stages, didn't get much chance to get into the game at all.

Villa will be hopeful that it's not a long-term absence for the promising youngster.

Injured. N/A

Leon Bailey

Started on the left of a front three, but endured a nightmarish Halloween appearance. Struggled with the ball and without it.

Replaced by Anwar El Ghazi with twenty minutes to play. Looked a player short of minutes, but needs to offer more.

Struggled. 4

Ollie Watkins

A constant pest when West Ham were playing out and his never-ending pressing deserved his goal.

Nearly nabbed a second when Villa were down to ten but saw his header tipped onto the bar.

Good. 7

Emiliano Buendia

Played in his preferred role on the right flank and looked much more dangerous. Provided a brilliant assist for Watkins after deceiving Pablo Fornals.

Harshly sacrificed after Konsa's sending off as Villa looked bring on Tyrone Mings.

Better. 7

Subs:

Ashley Young

Brought on for the stricken Jacob Ramsey in the first half and took up a less familiar midfield role for Dean Smith's side with an eye on providing more help for Matt Targett.

Did offer an experienced head, but didn't provide too much going forward.

Tried. 5

Tyrone Mings

Initially dropped, but entered the fray after Konsa's sending off. Was part of a back line which struggled, but was always going to with ten men on the pitch.

Tough task. 5

Anwar El Ghazi

Brought on as Villa sought a leveller. Didn't get much opportunity to affect a game which was already going against Villa.

Ineffective. 5